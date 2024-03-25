Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
NurExone Biologic: Kursexplosion nach Startschuss News?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DRWD | ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 | Ticker-Symbol: 6P9
Frankfurt
25.03.24
09:13 Uhr
2,580 Euro
+0,140
+5,74 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5602,68009:41
Dow Jones News
25.03.2024 | 08:31
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Ports Holding PLC: Exercise of Warrants

DJ Exercise of Warrants 

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) 
Exercise of Warrants 
25-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Global Ports Holding Plc 
Exercise of Warrants 
Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, has received 
notification of the exercise in full of warrants held by Sixth Street Capital Partners LLC ("Sixth Street"), over an 
aggregate 8,395,118 new Ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company at an exercise price of 1 
pence per ordinary share. 
The Company issued Sixth Street with the initial warrants as part of the refinancing announced on the 24 May 2021 and 
further warrants as part of the 'Adjustment Event' announced on the 14 July 2023. The Warrant Shares will be issued 
under authorities granted at the Company's June 2021 General Meeting and 2023 Annual General Meeting to issue those 
shares required to be allotted upon the exercise of the Warrants. 
Application will be made for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the standard listing segment of the Official 
List of the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London 
Stock Exchange plc. It is expected that admission of the New Ordinary Shares ("Admission") will take place at or around 
8.00 a.m. (London time) on or around 28 March 2024 (or such later date or time as the Company may decide). 
Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital admitted to trading will consist of 76,433,126 ordinary shares 
of GBP 0.01 each. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator 
for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to 
their interest in, GPH under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 
 
 
CONTACT 
For investor, analyst and financial media enquiries:  For media enquiries: 
Global Ports Holding, Investor Relations        Global Ports Holding 
Martin Brown                      Ceylan Erzi 
Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 687            Telephone: +90 212 244 44 40 
Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com         Email: ceylane@globalportsholding.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD2ZT390 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     GPH 
LEI Code:   213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
Sequence No.: 311545 
EQS News ID:  1865773 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1865773&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.