Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
25-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
25 March 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 22 March 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           60,000     40,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.640     GBP1.410 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.594     GBP1.378 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.620987    GBP1.398438

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,097,549 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2139       1.638         XDUB      09:02:51      00069333822TRLO0 
4630       1.638         XDUB      09:02:51      00069333821TRLO0 
6836       1.640         XDUB      10:13:37      00069335869TRLO0 
6963       1.630         XDUB      10:40:23      00069336344TRLO0 
4429       1.634         XDUB      13:14:31      00069339274TRLO0 
2122       1.634         XDUB      13:14:31      00069339273TRLO0 
7314       1.630         XDUB      13:29:57      00069339479TRLO0 
5281       1.616         XDUB      14:11:50      00069340516TRLO0 
1750       1.616         XDUB      14:11:50      00069340515TRLO0 
7210       1.600         XDUB      15:00:32      00069341852TRLO0 
1705       1.594         XDUB      15:31:27      00069342711TRLO0 
2646       1.594         XDUB      15:31:27      00069342710TRLO0 
614       1.594         XDUB      15:31:27      00069342713TRLO0 
2635       1.594         XDUB      15:31:27      00069342712TRLO0 
1465       1.598         XDUB      16:07:27      00069344119TRLO0 
2261       1.606         XDUB      16:11:33      00069344319TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1662       141.00        XLON      08:11:05      00069332801TRLO0 
7709       140.40        XLON      09:02:51      00069333820TRLO0 
7652       140.80        XLON      10:13:37      00069335868TRLO0 
1204       140.60        XLON      11:40:51      00069337321TRLO0 
6793       140.60        XLON      11:40:51      00069337322TRLO0 
3300       139.20        XLON      13:35:05      00069339568TRLO0 
4470       139.20        XLON      13:35:05      00069339569TRLO0 
118       139.20        XLON      13:35:05      00069339570TRLO0 
1076       137.80        XLON      14:52:58      00069341660TRLO0 
6016       137.80        XLON      14:52:58      00069341661TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  311539 
EQS News ID:  1865725 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1865725&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

