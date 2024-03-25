DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 25-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 March 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 22 March 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 60,000 40,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.640 GBP1.410 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.594 GBP1.378 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.620987 GBP1.398438

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,097,549 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2139 1.638 XDUB 09:02:51 00069333822TRLO0 4630 1.638 XDUB 09:02:51 00069333821TRLO0 6836 1.640 XDUB 10:13:37 00069335869TRLO0 6963 1.630 XDUB 10:40:23 00069336344TRLO0 4429 1.634 XDUB 13:14:31 00069339274TRLO0 2122 1.634 XDUB 13:14:31 00069339273TRLO0 7314 1.630 XDUB 13:29:57 00069339479TRLO0 5281 1.616 XDUB 14:11:50 00069340516TRLO0 1750 1.616 XDUB 14:11:50 00069340515TRLO0 7210 1.600 XDUB 15:00:32 00069341852TRLO0 1705 1.594 XDUB 15:31:27 00069342711TRLO0 2646 1.594 XDUB 15:31:27 00069342710TRLO0 614 1.594 XDUB 15:31:27 00069342713TRLO0 2635 1.594 XDUB 15:31:27 00069342712TRLO0 1465 1.598 XDUB 16:07:27 00069344119TRLO0 2261 1.606 XDUB 16:11:33 00069344319TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1662 141.00 XLON 08:11:05 00069332801TRLO0 7709 140.40 XLON 09:02:51 00069333820TRLO0 7652 140.80 XLON 10:13:37 00069335868TRLO0 1204 140.60 XLON 11:40:51 00069337321TRLO0 6793 140.60 XLON 11:40:51 00069337322TRLO0 3300 139.20 XLON 13:35:05 00069339568TRLO0 4470 139.20 XLON 13:35:05 00069339569TRLO0 118 139.20 XLON 13:35:05 00069339570TRLO0 1076 137.80 XLON 14:52:58 00069341660TRLO0 6016 137.80 XLON 14:52:58 00069341661TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 311539 EQS News ID: 1865725 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1865725&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)