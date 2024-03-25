Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners' plan for a multibillion-dollar polysilicon production plant in Australia has received a major boost, with the Queensland state government clearing the way to fast-track the project. From pv magazine Australia Australian-owned Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners is pushing ahead with plans to build a polysilicon manufacturing facility near Townsville, Australia, after the Queensland state government declared it a prescribed project, enabling the approvals process to be accelerated. Queensland Development and Infrastructure Minister Grace Grace announced the declaration ...

