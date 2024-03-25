India's NTPC has allocated 1,584 MW of renewables-plus-storage projects at $0. 056/kWh. The winning developers will set up renewable energy projects backed by energy storage systems to provide firm, dispatchable renewable energy, developed on a build-own-operate basis. From pv magazine India NTPC has allocated 1,584 MW under its 3 GW renewables-plus-storage tender, at an average price of INR 4. 70 ($0. 056)/kWh. ABC Cleantech bid for 300 MW and won the capacity by quoting the lowest tariff of INR 4. 64/kWh. Juniper Green Energy secured 200 MW and Hero Solar took 120 MW at INR 4. 69/kWh each. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...