AI summarization and interrogation offers investors quick and accurate document insights

NetRoadshow today unveiled a suite of time-saving AI research capabilities integrated into its capital markets deal marketing platform. The inaugural features, document summarization and interrogation, empower buyside investors with swift and precise analysis of deal documents using cutting-edge AI technology.

"We are thrilled to pioneer the introduction of generative AI capabilities into our market, and the productivity improvements it will provide to our clients," says Brad Hammond, CEO at NetRoadshow. "Since our founding in 1997 we have focused on innovative technology to deliver compliance driven productivity enhancements serving the global capital markets."

Features and benefits of NetRoadshow AI include:

Instant fact-based deal document summaries.

Fine-tuned to extract essential information based on NetRoadshow's 25-plus years in operation.

Enhances the buy-side experience by providing rapid insights, streamlining research synthesis for investors.

Proprietary NetRoadshow approach to ensure compliant data analysis.

NetRoadshow AI runs on Anthropic's Claude family of large language models (LLMs). Claude is recognized for its security, trustworthiness, and reliability- attributes NetRoadshow prioritizes. The models have been meticulously fine-tuned using proprietary information and finance content by NetRoadshow.

Looking ahead, NetRoadshow is committed to further advancing AI capabilities on its platform to enhance existing products and offer customers expanded functionality and utility.

AI research capabilities in the NetRoadshow platform are available starting today, March 25, 2024.

About NetRoadshow

Founded in 1997, NetRoadshow received a 'No-Action Letter' from the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) paving the way for digital roadshows via the internet. Since then, global financial services firms have relied on NetRoadshow to enable their IPOs, bond offerings, pre-deal research distribution and more. Our roadshow, conferencing, data room and document distribution offerings, supported by a dedicated, global 24x7x365 customer service team, provide cost effective and timely solutions to your entire investor base. NetRoadshow has offices in New York, London, Southampton (UK), Hong Kong, Dubai, Atlanta, Birmingham (US), Manilla and Los Angeles.

For more information, visit https://netroadshow.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240325929554/en/

Contacts:

Ken Inamori Group Marketing Manager

NetRoadshow, Inc.

ken.inamori@netroadshow.com