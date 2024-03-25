Press Release of Believe's Board of Directors

Paris, 25 March 2024 - Believe has noted the position of the AMF in its 22 March 2024 letter to the Chairperson of the Believe Ad-Hoc Committee, stating that the waiver of the Board Condition (as defined in the Ad-Hoc Committee press release issued on 11 March 2024) to the offer extended by a consortium formed by the EQT X fund, funds advised by TCV, and Mr Denis Ladegaillerie (together, the "Consortium") was not compliant with the principles governing tender offers.

In its press release dated 7 March 2024, Warner Music Group ("WMG") had publicly announced its interest with respect to a potential combination of WMG and Believe, where WMG could value Believe at a price of at least €17/share, coupon attached.

In light of this set of circumstances, the Board of Directors of Believe (with only its independent board members participating in the deliberation and in the vote) has determined to invite WMG to submit a binding, unconditional and fully financed offer (the "Binding Offer") for Believe. To this effect, Believe has agreed to provide WMG with access to a data room including a level of information consistent with the information provided to the Consortium, subject to appropriate confidentiality undertaking.

The Board of Directors has requested that WMG submits its Binding Offer no later than 7 April 2024.

