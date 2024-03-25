The French authorities have wrapped up a procurement exercise for commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop PV projects. They allocated 362. 2 MW of solar capacity to 42 developers at an average price of €0. 1021 ($0. 1104)/kWh. From pv magazine France France's Ministry of Ecological and Solidarity Transition has announced the winners of the sixth round of tenders for C&I rooftop PV systems for the 2021-26 period, with capacities above 500 kW. The authorities allocated 362. 2 MW of solar through the procurement exercise to 60 developers at an average final price of €0. 1021/kWh. According to French ...

