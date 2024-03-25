SYDNEY, AU, Mar 25, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - ABC News and David Swan, technology editor of The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age have walked away with the "Gold Lizzies", taking the top honours at the 22nd Annual Samsung IT Journalism Awards.Produced by media intelligence platform Influencing, the Awards recognise the most outstanding journalists and outlets covering technology in Australia each year.This year our event's new home at Doltone House in Jones Bay Wharf played host to around 300 guests and sponsors, with the harbour providing a stunning backdrop for red carpet arrivals & cocktails from 6.30pm.Free to enter, and predominantly peer-judged, these awards are only possible thanks to our Name Sponsor Samsung Australia, our lifelong event partners at Watterson, our partners Amazon Web Services, Optus, Cisco, NetApp, the Australian Computer Society, Meta, our design & print partners Canva and our Official Gin Sponsor Aussie Broadband.With 23 categories contested by 140 entrants, the awards were as closely fought as they have ever been. This year The Age and Sydney Morning Herald's David Swan and ABC News have taken home the top awards known as the gold Lizzies, taking home Best Journalist and Best Title respectively.This was the third win for both parties. David Swan also scored the trophy for Best Technology Journalist and Best Telecommunications Journalist with a highly commended in the Best Technology Issues category.Meanwhile ABC News also took home Best Gaming Coverage and Best News Coverage in addition to their Best Title win. The ABC team is pictured below with our Naming Rights sponsor Samsung Australia."Once again, the Samsung Australian IT Journalism Awards proved what a special event it is - it is remarkable that even after 22 years it continues to grow in importance and stature," said Influencing CEO and show host / MC Phil Sim (Pictured below presenting this year's Pioneer of IT Media to industry veteran Len Rust)."Our 2024 awards once again served their mission. Primarily, that is to recognise excellence in technology media and journalism, with the ambition that it inspires journalists to rigorously investigate and report on critical technology-related issues faced by the world today.""However, it is also about bonding the community - it is the one event that brings together technology journalists, and the people they work with, to renew friendships and build new ones, and with more than 280 people in attendance, it certainly achieved that again."We would like to once again thank all our sponsors for their support; the community of media communications professionals who choose to join in support of the event each year, and of course all our entrants, finalists and winners at this year's Samsung Australian IT Journalism Awards.The complete list of winners and highly-commendeds is below. Thank you everyone for making the event special, we look forward to bring this event to you again in 2025.2024 IT Journalism Award WinnersAlicia Camphuisen Best New JournalistPetra StockHC: Emily Spindler-CarruthersBest Security JournalistDavid SwanHC: Patrick GrayBest Technical JournalistDavid BraueHC: Jeremy NadelBest Gaming JournalistFergus HallidayHC: Daniel Van BoomBest Gaming CoverageABC NewsHC: GamesHubPaul Zucker Best Technology Industry JournalistJessica SierHC: Nick BonyhadyBest Game ReviewerEdmond TranHC: Amanda YeoBest Technology ReviewerJohn DavidsonHC: Alex KidmanBest Technology Issues JournalistAriel BogleHC: David Swan, Julian FellPioneer of IT MediaLen RustBest Short Form ContentTobias VenusHC: Cam WilsonJohn Costello Best Business Technology JournalistJustin HendryHC: Paul SmithBest Business CoverageThe Australian Financial ReviewHC: Mi-3Best Consumer Technology CoverageThe Age & Sydney Morning HeraldHC: SmartCompany, Canstar BlueBest News CoverageABC News Story LabHC: The Age & Sydney Morning HeraldGraeme Philipson Best ColumnistJackson RyanHC: Paul SmithCass Warneminde Best News JournalistAriel BogleHC: Andrew Birmingham, Joseph Brookes, David BraueBest Independent MediaCheckpoint GamingHC: The Martech Weekly, Player2Helen Dancer Best Consumer Technology JournalistAlex KidmanHC: Fergus HallidayBest Audio ProgramRisky BusinessHC: Download This Show, DebunksBest Video ProgramSBSHC: Tobias VenusBest Telecommunications JournalistDavid SwanHC: Paul SmithDavid Hellaby Best Media RelationsSalvatore Di MuccioHC: AngelaBest Corporate ContentDavid BraueHC: Huntley MitchellGold Lizzie: Best Journalist of the YearDavid SwanGold Lizzie: Best Title of the YearABCAbout Samsung Australian IT Journalism AwardsKnown affectionately as The Lizzies and held every year since 2003, the Australian IT Journalism Awards acknowledge the most outstanding journalists and outlets covering technology in Australia each year. Content, Journalism, Beat/Vertical and Media Relations - there are 21 separate awards, plus our two special categories: Title of the Year, currently held by the Australian Financial Review; and Journalist of the Year, currently held by David Braue. Ensuring audiences have an accurate, balanced & accessible understanding of technology is critical for Australia's future commercial growth. The peer-judged awards advance this cause each year, by publicly identifying and encouraging good tech journalism. https://www.thelizzies.com/