At an EU Commission meeting in Brussels, eDreams ODIGEO joined fellow independent platforms in denouncing Google's long-standing self-preferencing as a clear violation of the Digital Market Act

eDreams ODIGEO (hereinafter, "the Company"), the world's largest travel subscription company and one of Europe's largest e-commerce businesses, joined fellow independent online companies in denouncing Google's ongoing non-compliance with the Digital Markets Act (DMA) at a Brussels meeting addressing its compliance plan.

The Company believes that Google's response to the DMA merely continues its deeply entrenched practice of self-preferencing-a longstanding issue that directly opposes the regulation's goals. This approach perpetuates the previous status quo and undermines the DMA's intent. As a result, eDreams ODIGEO strongly calls on the European Commission to take decisive action against Google.

Two weeks into the enactment of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), the Brussels meeting provided a forum for eDreams ODIGEO and fellow independent businesses to share feedback and voice their concerns regarding Google's state of compliance.

Despite a series of feedback sessions and extensive correspondence with Google ahead of the DMA's enforcement date, intended to guide Google towards alignment with the regulation, it has become clear that the measures outlined in Google's compliance plan do not meet the regulatory standards set forth by the DMA.

Among others, it has been noted that the display is not uniform across all EU countries, indicating that Google is presenting displays that do not accurately reflect its own compliance report. Notably, some of these displays continue to feature Google Flights as a separate search engine results page (SERP) box or tab, a clear violation of the DMA's stipulations.

These discrepancies highlight a significant gap between Google's stated commitments to compliance and the actual state of its adherence, highlighting the urgent need for strong enforcement to safeguard fair competition within the European digital marketplace.

Despite the recent statements by EU Commissioner for Competition, Margrethe Vestager, advocating for stronger enforcement1, the Company regrets that there continues to be no substantive response to Google's lack of compliance.

Guillaume Teissonnière, General Counsel at eDreams ODIGEO said: "Two weeks into the enforcement of the DMA, it is now evident that Google has chosen a path of non-compliance. The changes implemented amount to a few adjustments that fail to address the core issue at hand: Google continues the long-standing self-preferencing of its services to the detriment of competing EU-based businesses, thereby undermining the competitive landscape the Digital Markets Act seeks to protect. This is not just disappointing; it is a direct challenge to the fairness and competitiveness of the European digital market. Commissioner Vestager has a clear mandate and the time to act is now.

With the upcoming European elections just around the corner, this moment offers a unique opportunity for the Commission to prove to EU citizens and businesses that it truly prioritises their interests and is willing to protect them. We call on the European Commission to take action against Google's blatant failure to comply with the DMA."

