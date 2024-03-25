Solarpack has closed financing for a 300 MW solar project in Peru, marking the country's first solar farm to sell power through a bilateral power purchase agreement (PPA). From pv magazine LatAm Spanish solar project developer Solarpack has closed a €176. 6 million ($191 million) financing package for the San Martín solar plant in Peru. The lenders were BBVA, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, and Natixis Corporate and Investment Banking. San Martín has also finalized a revolving financing facility of up to $19 million with BBVA to cover the payment of the General Sales ...

