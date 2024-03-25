Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
NurExone Biologic: Kursexplosion nach Startschuss News?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJ7X | ISIN: US98923T1043 | Ticker-Symbol: 34Z
Frankfurt
25.03.24
09:59 Uhr
2,560 Euro
+0,060
+2,40 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZEDGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZEDGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5802,66011:44
2,5802,64010:26
ACCESSWIRE
25.03.2024 | 11:38
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zedge, Inc.: Zedge to Present at The LD Micro Invitational XIV

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / Zedge (NYSE American:ZDGE) announced today that CEO Jonathan Reich will be presenting at the 14th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Sofitel New York on April 9, 2024. The event is expected to feature 80 companies presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

Date: Tuesday April 9, 2024
Time: 4:00 PM Eastern
Location: Track 4 - Montmartre
Webcast Registration and Participation: https://ldinv14.sequireevents.com/

About Zedge

Zedge builds digital marketplaces and friendly competitive games around content people use to express themselves. Our leading products include Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, a freemium digital content marketplace offering mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, notification sounds, and pAInt, a generative AI wallpaper maker; GuruShots, a skill-based photo challenge game; and Emojipedia, the #1 trusted source for 'all things emoji'. Our vision is to enable and connect creators who enjoy friendly competitions with a community of prospective consumers in order to drive commerce. We serve 10's of millions of active users across our offerings every month. For more information, visit: investor.zedge.net

Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA
Senior Managing Director
Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
brian@haydenir.com
ir@zedge.net

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com. Please reach out to the company representative below or Dean Summers (dean@ldmicro.com) www.freedomusmkts.com.

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.