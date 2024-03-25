Zedge, Inc.: Zedge to Present at The LD Micro Invitational XIV

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / Zedge (NYSE American:ZDGE) announced today that CEO Jonathan Reich will be presenting at the 14th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Sofitel New York on April 9, 2024. The event is expected to feature 80 companies presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

Date: Tuesday April 9, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM Eastern

Location: Track 4 - Montmartre

Webcast Registration and Participation: https://ldinv14.sequireevents.com/

About Zedge

Zedge builds digital marketplaces and friendly competitive games around content people use to express themselves. Our leading products include Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, a freemium digital content marketplace offering mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, notification sounds, and pAInt, a generative AI wallpaper maker; GuruShots, a skill-based photo challenge game; and Emojipedia, the #1 trusted source for 'all things emoji'. Our vision is to enable and connect creators who enjoy friendly competitions with a community of prospective consumers in order to drive commerce. We serve 10's of millions of active users across our offerings every month. For more information, visit: investor.zedge.net

Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

brian@haydenir.com

ir@zedge.net

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com. Please reach out to the company representative below or Dean Summers (dean@ldmicro.com) www.freedomusmkts.com.

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com