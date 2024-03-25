ACWA Power's preliminary analysis of a leak in the hot molten salts tank at its 150 MW solar plant in Morocco indicates a forced outage until November this year. Saudi Arabian energy developer ACWA Power has announced the forced outage of its NOOR III plant in Morocco following a leak in the hot molten salts tank. The 150 MW plant, which is located in the Noor Ouarzazate solar complex and also features seven hours of molten salt thermal energy storage, is expected to be offline until November 2024. ACWA Power says it was notified of the leak on Friday. It adds the issue relates to the Concentrated ...

