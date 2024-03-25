Aehr Test Systems: Aehr Announces Preliminary Financial Results for its Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter; Provides Updated Full Year Revenue Guidance

FREMONT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment, today announced preliminary financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2024 ended February 29, 2024. Preliminary results reflect delays in wafer level burn-in system orders for semiconductor devices used in electric vehicles that have created a short-term gap in revenue and profitability. Additionally, Aehr provided updated revenue guidance for its full fiscal year ending May 31, 2024.

For the fiscal third quarter ended February 29, 2024, Aehr expects:

Revenue of approximately $7.6 million

GAAP net loss of approximately $1.5 million to $1.8 million, or $0.05 to $0.06 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net loss of approximately $0.9 million to $1.2 million, or $0.03 to $0.04 per diluted share, which excludes the impact of stock-based compensation

Bookings of $24.5 million

Backlog as of February 29, 2024, of $20 million

For the fiscal 2024 full year ending May 31, 2024, Aehr expects:

Total revenue of at least $65 million

GAAP net income of approximately $11 million or more, or $0.38 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income of approximately $14 million or more, or $0.48 per diluted share, which excludes the impact of stock-based compensation

An explanation of the use of non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of Aehr's non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures will be included when Aehr releases its full financial results for the fiscal 2024 third quarter on April 9, 2024.

Aehr Test Systems President and CEO Gayn Erickson commented: "As we discussed in our second quarter earnings call, we had seen several push outs of forecasted orders by current and new customers that impacted our fiscal year revenue. We believe that this was due to two key factors. There is clearly softness in the overall semiconductor capital spending, particularly in automotive applications, related to a glut in inventory driving down near-term orders to these companies and has caused them to push out capital spending and drive cost reductions. Multiple companies including the companies we had expected orders from have publicly discussed inventory related headwinds in their public earnings calls and press releases. In addition, we have seen specific shifts in order timing of our equipment used for wafer level test and burn-in of silicon carbide power semiconductors used in electric vehicles. In just the last two weeks of the quarter, we saw delays in orders for silicon carbide systems with customer-requested ship dates within the quarter as well as a last-minute push out by a customer of a system in our backlog. The net effect of this was a significant shift in revenues out of the third and fourth quarters. Until this time, we had been hearing from those customers that their silicon carbide-based capital investments were not being impacted.

"It is now clear that the recent overall softness in semiconductors and the impact of shifts in electric vehicle introductions and ramps are impacting our bookings and revenue forecasts more than we understood only two months ago at our last earnings call. We now expect this to last for another quarter or two before the orders resume based on the latest roll up of direct forecasts from over a dozen silicon carbide companies. We are now forecasting revenue for the full fiscal year to be $65 million or more, representing revenue of at least $15.4 million in our fiscal fourth quarter. We still expect to finish the year with near or above record annual revenue for the year.

"Our discussions with customers indicate to us that the key markets Aehr is addressing for semiconductor wafer level test and burn-in have significant long-term growth opportunities that will continue to expand throughout this decade. Despite what we believe are temporary delays in current and new customer orders, we believe Aehr will experience significant order, revenue, and earnings growth from these market opportunities. Our unique, proprietary wafer level test and burn-in offering for semiconductors addresses the need for the critical reliability testing and screening of semiconductors used in the worldwide electrification infrastructure, battery and hybrid electric vehicles, data and telecommunications and data storage, machine learning and Artificial Intelligence processors and communications chips, and in the large and growing semiconductor memory market. We look forward to discussing the impact and timing of these markets and the increase in customer engagements in all these markets on our earnings call planned for April 9th."

Cautionary Statement Regarding Preliminary Results

The foregoing preliminary financial information reflects management's current views with respect to the Company's financial results. These preliminary results remain subject to the completion of normal quarter-end accounting procedures and closing adjustments. Aehr plans to release its full financial results for the fiscal 2024 third quarter on April 9, 2024, and will provide the time and conference call details in a later press release. No independent registered public accounting firm has reviewed, examined, or performed any procedures with respect to, nor have they expressed any form of assurance on, these preliminary estimated results.

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a leading provider of test solutions for testing, burning-in, and stabilizing semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and has installed thousands of systems worldwide. Increasing quality, reliability, safety, and security needs of semiconductors used across multiple applications, including electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar and wind power, computing, data and telecommunications infrastructure, and solid-state memory and storage, are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products and solutions. Aehr has developed and introduced several innovative products including the FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize a wide range of devices such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets, and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a low-cost single-wafer compact test solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The FOX WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full wafer contactor capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test, burn-in, and stabilization of full wafers on the FOX-P systems. The FOX DiePak Carrier allows testing, burning in, and stabilization of singulated bare die and modules up to 1024 devices in parallel per DiePak on the FOX-NP and FOX-XP systems up to nine DiePaks at a time. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems' website at www.aehr.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Aehr's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "going to," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Aehr's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, future requirements and orders of Aehr's new and existing customers; bookings forecasted for proprietary WaferPakTM and DiePak consumables; Aehr's ability to receive orders and generate revenue in the future, including the timing of Aehr's ability to recognize revenue in the future, as well as Aehr's beliefs regarding the factors impacting the foregoing; preliminary financial guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2024; financial guidance for the full fiscal year 2024, including related to revenue, and expectations regarding fiscal 2024; and expectations related to long-term demand for Aehr's products and the attractiveness of key markets. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Aehr's recent Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Aehr disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

