New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2024) - Recently, the global automotive industry data service platform "Global NEVS" has officially launched. Users can search for "Global NEVS" on major search engines to learn more about the platform or visit its website.

Image 1



Global NEVS aggregates a wide range of data and information crucial for decision-making by companies throughout the global automotive industry supply chain. Its aim is to empower enterprises to discern opportunities in the worldwide automotive market. As of March 2024, the Global NEVS website has made available more than 15 types of automotive industry data, including global automotive sales and production, details on global car models, forecasts for new models to be launched, auto parts supplier and related models, global vehicle manufacturer information, etc. And, global automotive sales data spans over 60 countries around the world.

The Global NEVS website provides user-friendly data or information query functions, along with an abundance of data charts. The website can assist automotive industry professionals in various tasks, such as understanding the trends of different energy types in the automotive industry across countries, conducting research on automotive-related products, and performing enterprise analysis related to the automotive industry chain, and more.

Image 2



To meet the data analysis needs of enterprises in the automotive industry chain of various countries for specified fuel types, Global NEVS provides multi-dimensional analysis perspectives such as NEV (New Energy Vehicle), ICE (Internal Combustion Engine), and the overall market. Users can flexibly filter data based on fuel types and view data analysis charts for each fuel type.

Image 3



