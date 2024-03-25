DZ Bank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby
gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
The security to be stabilised:
Issuer: European Union (EU)
Guarantor (if any): none
ISIN: EU000A3LNF05
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 10.203bn (new)
Description: Fixed rate, due 4th of December 2030
Offer price: 99,424%
Other offer terms: Payment 29th Jan 2024, Listing
Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Exchange, denominations: 1k x 1k
Maturity 04th of Dec 2030
Stabilisation: DZ BANK AG
Stabilising Manager(s): DZ BANK AG
Citi
BofA Securities
Credit Agricole
NatWest Markets
Stabilisation period commences 22th of February 2024
Stabilisation period expected to no later than 30 days after the
proposed end on: issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot
conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent
permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or
dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
