Donnelly Minter & Kelly, LLC: Seven DMK Attorneys Named to NJ Super Lawyers or NJ Rising Stars List as Firm Marks 10th Anniversary

Seven attorneys at Donnelly Minter & Kelly, LLC have been selected for inclusion in the NJ Super Lawyers or NJ Rising Stars list for 2024, the Firm's 10th anniversary year.

MORRISTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / Donnelly Minter & Kelly, LLC has announced that seven of its attorneys have been selected for inclusion on the NJ Super Lawyers or NJ Rising Stars list for 2024, as the Firm celebrates its 10th anniversary.





Donnelly Minter & Kelly, LLC Logo





Named to the 2024 NJ Super Lawyers list are founding partners Peter T. Donnelly, Patrick B. Minter and Laura Ann Kelly, as well as partners David M. Blackwell, Patrick J. Galligan, and Jason A. Meisner. Jared J. Limbach, also a partner at the Firm, was named to the 2024 NJ Rising Stars list.

"2024 is a special year for our Firm," stated Mr. Donnelly. "Having so many of our members recognized in this manner as we mark our 10th anniversary underscores the efforts we have undertaken, individually and collectively, to meet the needs of our clients as they address their business and legal affairs."

This year marks the 14th year Mr. Minter has been included on the NJ Super Lawyers list; the 10th year for Mr. Galligan and Ms. Kelly; the 6th year for Messrs. Donnelly and Blackwell; and the 4th year for Mr. Meisner. It also marks the 10th consecutive year Mr. Limbach has been included on the NJ Rising Stars list. Previously, Mr. Blackwell had been named to the NJ Rising Stars list for 2009; Mr. Galligan had been included on that list each year from 2006 through 2009; and Mr. Meisner had been included on that list for seven consecutive years from 2010 through 2016.

Donnelly Minter & Kelly, LLC was established in 2014 as a progressive law firm with traditional values serving clients primarily from its offices in Morristown, NJ. Over the years, the Firm has grown in number and expanded to include offices in New York City, NY. Today, the Firm's attorneys continue to represent businesses and individuals with a focus on commercial litigation, commercial real estate, corporate transactions, and estate and trust planning and administration.

For more information, contact Donnelly Minter & Kelly, LLC at 973-200-6400.

No aspect of this advertisement has been approved by the Supreme Court.

