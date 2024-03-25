Anzeige
Montag, 25.03.2024
NurExone Biologic: Kursexplosion nach Startschuss News?!
WKN: A2P7NB | ISIN: DK0061273125
München
25.03.24
08:11 Uhr
5,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Shape Robotics A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a privace placement

The share capital of Shape Robotics A/S has been increased. The admittance to
trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 26 March
2024 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0061273125            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Shape Robotics           
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 14,054,517 shares (DKK 1,405,451.70)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        1,011,650 shares (DKK 101,165)   
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  15,066,167 shares (DKK 1,506,616,70)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 35               
-----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 0.10              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      SHAPE                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     197194               
-----------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1206824
