Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Shape Robotics A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a privace placement

The share capital of Shape Robotics A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 26 March 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0061273125 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Shape Robotics ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 14,054,517 shares (DKK 1,405,451.70) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,011,650 shares (DKK 101,165) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 15,066,167 shares (DKK 1,506,616,70) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 35 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SHAPE ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 197194 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1206824