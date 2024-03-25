TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accord Financial Corp. ("Accord" or the "Company") (TSX - ACD) today released its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. The financial figures presented in this release are reported in Canadian dollars and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS Three Months Ended

Dec. 31 Year Ended

Dec. 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 $ $ $ $ Average funds employed (millions) 503 443 472 450 Revenue (000s) 23,898 18,370 79,705 67,490 (Loss) net earnings attributable to shareholders (000s) (7,575) (3,663) (14,625) 1,427 Adjusted net earnings (loss) (000s) (note) 3,698 (1,828) 5,817 3,463 (Loss) earnings per common share (basic and diluted) (0.89) (0.42) (1.71) 0.17 Adj. earnings per common share (basic and diluted) 0.43 (0.21) 0.68 0.40 Book value per share (December 31) $9.80 $11.80

Accord generated steady top line performance in 2023, with finance receivables and loans ("funds employed") averaging $472 million during the year, up 4.9% over 2022. Driven by portfolio growth and higher average yields, revenue followed suit to an all-time high of $79.7 million, up from $67.5 million in 2022. The Company, however, continued to feel the effects of the significant single account loan loss originally reported with its third quarter results. This fraud-related write-off totaled $13.1 million by year end, impacting the Company's tangible equity.

The Company's President and CEO, Mr. Simon Hitzig, commented: " After forty-six years of successfully financing SMEs, this write-off is an exception to a long history of sound underwriting performance. We continue to manage the effects on our balance sheet, successfully amending our main banking facility, as announced on March 18th, to address the effect of our reduced equity capital."

Leading up to the fourth quarter headwinds, Accord's funds employed grew 9% from January 1st to $493.6 million at September 30, 2023 as business conditions shifted in favor of non-bank lenders, and Accord's product mix specifically. Mr. Hitzig noted, " While we're enjoying a steady increase in new applications, we remain attuned to the challenging credit environment, and continue to be highly selective in onboarding new clients." With the additional challenge of managing with reduced capital in the fourth quarter, the portfolio gave up some growth, settling back to $476.7 million by year end. Adjusting for one-time items relating to the single account write-off, goodwill write-off, and restructuring expenses related to extending the public debentures, the Company achieved adjusted net earnings of $5.8 million in 2023, up from $3.5 million in 2022, or 68 cents per common share versus 40 cents last year.

While the top line, and adjusted earnings, reflected positive operating performance, net earnings were impacted by several significant non-recurring items. In addition to the single account write-off, the Company wrote off the remaining $11.9 million of goodwill on the balance sheet, most of it related to U.S. acquisitions completed in 2017. With the significant variability in earnings of the U.S. subsidiaries over the last several years, the Company made the decision to recognize an impairment loss at the end of the fourth quarter. These non-recurring items contributed to a net loss attributable to shareholders of $14.6 million, or $1.71 per common share in 2023. Book value per common share closed the year at $9.80.

Given the changes in Accord's equity base and primary bank facility, the Company is evaluating additional funding sources, including various private market financing arrangements to support, replace or add to current debt facilities. In addition, the Company is exploring a number of strategic initiatives to generate additional cash and capital to support portfolio growth and create shareholder value.

Looking ahead, Mr. Hitzig added, " Despite the significant one-time items in our 2023 financials, our excellent management team has built meaningful enterprise value. Our challenge in 2024 is to unlock that value for shareholders through balance sheet strategy combined with steady operating performance."

Note: Non-IFRS measures

The Company's financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Company uses a number of other financial measures to monitor its performance and believes that these measures may be useful to investors in evaluating the Company's operating performance and financial position. These measures may not have standardized meanings or computations as prescribed by IFRS that would ensure consistency between companies using these measures and are, therefore, considered to be non-IFRS measures. The non-IFRS measures presented in this press release are as follows:

1) Adjusted net earnings and adjusted EPS. The Company derives these measures from amounts presented in its IFRS prepared financial statements. Adjusted net earnings comprise shareholders' net earnings before goodwill impairment, net single account loss, stock-based compensation, business acquisition expenses (primarily amortization of intangible assets) and restructuring expenses (which include non-recurring expenses associated with amendments to debentures in 2023). Adjusted EPS (basic and diluted) is adjusted net earnings divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding (basic and diluted) in the period. Management believes adjusted net earnings is an appropriate measure of operating performance as it excludes items which do not relate to ongoing operating activities. The following table provides a reconciliation of the Company's net earnings to adjusted net earnings (in $000s):

Three Months Ended Dec 31 Year Ended Dec 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 Shareholders' net earnings (7,575) (3,663) (14,625) 1,427 Adjustments, net of tax: Goodwill impairment 8,729 1,384 8,729 1,384 Net single account write-off and associated costs 2,563 - 10,961 - Restructuring and other expenses (19) 451 752 652 Adjusted net earnings 3,698 (1,828) 5,817 3,463

2) Book value per share - book value is shareholders' equity and is the same as the net asset value (calculated as total assets minus total liabilities) of the Company less non-controlling interests. Book value per share is the book value or shareholders' equity divided by the number of common shares outstanding as of a particular date. 3) Funds employed are the Company's finance receivables and loans, an IFRS measure. Average funds employed are the average finance receivables and loans calculated over a particular period.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements, management's beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding the financial position of the Company, the collectability of the account under investigation described above, the effect the foregoing may have on the funding available to maintain the Company's current pace of portfolio growth, and the duration of the suspension of the quarterly dividend announced in November 2023. Forward-looking statements are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties including risks associated with the collectability of the account under investigation, the ability of the Company to reinstate dividends and those risks identified in the Accord's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. See Accord's most recent annual information form and most recent management's discussion and analysis of results of operations and financial condition for a detailed discussion of the risk factors affecting Accord. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

