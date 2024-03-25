DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MNC Capital Partners, L.P. ("MNC") today announced that it has submitted an increased all-cash proposal to acquire Vista Outdoor, Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) ("Vista" or the "Company") for $37.50 per share, or approximately $3.0 billion. Vista's shares were trading below $30.00 per share when MNC made its initial proposal on February 19, 2024. MNC's $37.50 per share proposal values Revelyst at $1.1 billion, a 93% premium to Vista's own $570 million implied Revelyst standalone value from its Investor Presentation dated February 1, 2024.

A transaction with MNC would not be subject to a financing contingency and would not be subject to CFIUS review. MNC has provided the details of its financing to Vista, as well as all other information that Vista requested in its March 4, 2024 letter.

MNC expects Vista to promptly engage and agree to MNC's proposal, which is clearly in the best interest of Vista's shareholders and employees. MNC is confident that Vista, including its current management and employees, will have a bright future as a private company, and it appreciates the complementary portfolio of brands and assets within The Kinetic Group and Revelyst. MNC Capital is deeply invested in the welfare of Vista's employees, their families, and the broader communities across the United States and beyond.

