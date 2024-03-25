Anzeige
Montag, 25.03.2024
NurExone Biologic: Kursexplosion nach Startschuss News?!
25.03.2024
Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics To Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("LPC"), a leading global developer of Cleantech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced it will report results for its fourth quarter and year end results for the period ended December 31, 2023, on April 1, 2024, before the market opens.

Conference Call and Webcast Information
Investors can submit questions ahead of time to laser@haydenir.com.

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024
Time: 10:00 am, ET
Dial In: 1-877-407-3982 or 1-201-493-6780
Webcast Location: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1662459&tp_key=3bf9ff1b33

Replay
Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921
Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 13745271
Replay Start: Monday, April 1, 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET
Replay Expiry: Monday, April 15, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET

About Laser Photonics Corporation
Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

Laser Photonics Investor Relations Contact:
laser@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

