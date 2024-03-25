Hallador Energy Company Announces the Appointment of Marjorie Hargrave as Chief Financial Officer

Terre Haute, Ind., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) today announced the appointment of?Marjorie Hargrave?as Chief Financial Officer, effective?April 10, 2024. Hargrave will succeed?Lawrence D. Martin, who has been with the company since 2007.?Mr. Martin will remain with the company for several months to help facilitate the transition and will also assist with special projects.?

Hargrave is an accomplished financial executive with experience across a variety of industries, including the power sector.?? She has served in senior finance positions at Xcel Energy and Black Hills Corporation and as Chief Financial Officer at High Sierra Energy, CTAP, and Enservco Corporation.?? Most recently, Ms. Hargrave was the CFO at Leanin' Tree, Inc.

"I would like to thank Larry for his seventeen years of service to Hallador and Sunrise Coal and the significant contributions he has made to the company.? Larry has played a key role in the success and stability of Hallador, especially as we have grown and begun to transition into a vertically integrated independent power producer," said?Brent Bilsland, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hallador Energy. "Larry has been a tremendous partner to me personally, as well as to the broader leadership and finance teams, and we are thankful for his many contributions over the years."

Bilsland continued, "As we look forward to the continued transformation of Hallador, I am excited to welcome?Marjorie Hargrave to the team. Marjorie's experience in high-profile leadership roles, and her broad expertise and in-depth finance knowledge will make her an invaluable addition to the Hallador leadership team."

Hallador is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana, and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hallador Power Company, LLC, produces electricity at its 1GW facility at the Merom Generating Station. To learn more about Hallador, Hallador Power, or Sunrise, visit our website at www.halladorenergy.com.

