DJ One Heritage Group plc: Corporate Bond Update

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) One Heritage Group plc: Corporate Bond Update 25-March-2024 / 12:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 March 2024 ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC (the "Company") GBP1,500,000 8% Fixed Rate Unsecured Bonds 2024 ("Bond") One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, is pleased to confirm repayment of its GBP1.5 million unsecured corporate bond. As announced 15th March 2024, a new GBP500,000 unsecured Loan with a Bond holder, at an interest rate of 8% per annum has been signed. Contacts One Heritage Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 About One Heritage Group One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living. The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG. For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: UPD TIDM: OHG LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY2 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 311804 EQS News ID: 1866493 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1866493&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2024 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)