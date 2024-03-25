Kinepolis is 'ready to tango', according to management, after impressive FY23 results defied last year's Hollywood strikes (H2 adjusted EBITDA up 26% despite 2% fewer visitors in Q4). Its confidence is compounded by an improving film slate on the strikes' resolution (eg blockbuster Dune: Part Two postponed from 2023) as well as clear post-pandemic expansion opportunities, heightened by the impact of the strikes and enabled by the company's strong finances. However, premiumisation remains at the fore (eg 5.5% higher FY23 in-theatre sales per visitor, currency adjusted) with FY24 set to benefit from dining (a potentially transformative new offering), initial 270-degree ScreenX installations, further premium seating and recent IMAX openings. Consensus FY24 EBITDA forecasts of €198m give an EV/EBITDA of c 9.2x.

