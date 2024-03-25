Korea Western Power Co. (KOWEPO) and EDF Renewables have signed a joint development agreement for a 1. 5 GW solar farm in Khazna, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The partners also recently won another project of the same size in the Al-Ajban region. South Korea's KOWEPO and France's EDF Renewables have joined forces to develop a 1. 5 GW solar project in the Al Khazna region of Abu Dhabi. The PV plant is expected to be delivered by 2027. The tender for the construction of the project was launched in September 2023. Abu Dhabi's Emirates Water and Electricity Co. (EWEC) said that the developer of ...

