Westminster, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2024) - BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO), a company that creates and commercializes sustainable technologies to solve tough environmental and cleantech challenges, announced today that it will be presenting at the 14th annual LD Micro Invitational investor conference on April 9, 2024, at 2:30 PM ET, at the Sofitel New York hotel. Dennis P. Calvert, President and CEO of BioLargo, will be giving the presentation.

Mr. Calvert's presentation will focus on the company's 2023 financial results, in which revenues more than doubled from 2022, as well as the progress of multiple commercial initiatives including consumer pet odor control, the company's liquid sodium battery energy storage system, and the company's PFAS water treatment business.

The company invites interested parties to register to watch BioLargo's presentation virtually here: https://ldinv14.sequireevents.com/

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

