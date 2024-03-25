Senseair, a subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation (AKM), has announced the launch of the Senseair S88. The S88 is an accurate, compact, and maintenance-free CO2 sensing module that is ideal for indoor air quality monitoring and building automation control across a variety of environments.

The S88 uses non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) technology for CO2 detection and features Senseair's proprietary Automatic Baseline Correction (ABC). The ABC algorithm constantly tracks measurement deviations, enhancing long-term accuracy and reliability without the need for 3rd party interaction with the sensor.

The S88's compact form factor (8.7 x 33.9 x 19.8mm), 15+ year life expectancy, and maintenance-free approach make it a good fit for industrial environments where space and accessibility can present a challenge. Similarly, the S88 is pin-compatible with other popular Senseair products and some competing solutions, eliminating the need for costly re-design efforts.

The S88 has high precision across a wide measurement range (400 ppm to 10,000 ppm), making it suitable for various applications. It also features an operating temperature range of <50? and a humidity range of <85% RH. The S88 module's high accuracy aligns with the latest standards (ANSI/ASHRAE Standard 62.1-2022 Addendum ab) set by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), RESET grade B, and WELL Building Standard® (WELL v2).

Senseair will begin mass production of the S88 in April of 2024. To learn more about the S88, visit https://senseair.com/product/s88

About Asahi Kasei Microdevices (AKM)

AKM, a Japan-based company, operates an electronic components business as a member of the Asahi Kasei Group's Material sector. AKM provides customers with unique products by combining the compound semiconductor technology used in magnetic sensors with the ASIC/analog circuit technology used in silicon semiconductors. AKM's unique products and solutions are featured across a wide range of markets, including mobile communication devices and consumer products, as well as automotive electronics devices, household equipment, and industrial equipment. Additional information is available on https://www.akm.com/global/en/.

About Senseair

Senseair is a gas sensor manufacturer specializing in CO2, alcohol, and refrigerants. With over 30 years of experience of NDIR technology, Senseair has become a market leader within the field. Headquartered in Delsbo, Sweden, Senseair has been part of the Asahi Kasei group since 2018.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber businesses, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 48,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world's challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its Material sector, comprised of Environmental Solutions, Mobility Industrial, and Life Innovation, includes a wide array of products from battery separators and biodegradable textiles to engineering plastics and sound solutions. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com.

Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/.

