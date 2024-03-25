Trucept Inc. Achieves Remarkable Financial Milestones in 2023

ESCONDIDO, Calif., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucept Inc. (OTC Pink: TREP ) is pleased to announce significant achievements in its financial performance for the fiscal year 2023.

"We are thrilled to announce these outstanding financial achievements for the fiscal year 2023," said Norman Tipton, CEO of Trucept Inc. "Our relentless dedication to enhancing financial stability, operational efficiency, and sustainable growth has yielded exceptional results. We remain committed to delivering value to our stakeholders while maintaining a strong financial foundation."

Highlights include:

Successful Accounts Receivable Collection Efforts: Trucept focused its Accounts Receivable collection efforts in 2023, resulting in a substantial reduction in its AR balance by $4,118,457. This concerted effort underscores Trucept's commitment to financial stability and efficient operations.

Impressive Increase in Working Capital: Trucept accomplished a remarkable 111% increase in Working Capital during 2023. The increase of $1,063,214 brought Trucept's working capital ratio into positive territory. This achievement directly correlates with the successful cash collection efforts mentioned earlier, and reflects Trucept's sound financial management practices.

Sustained Operational Efficiencies and Corporate Growth: While focusing on corporate growth initiatives, Trucept also maintained its operational efficiencies throughout 2023. This is evidenced by the remarkable 44% year-over-year increase in "Profit from Operations" and the notable improvement in Net Profit Percentage from 8% in 2022 to 9% in 2023. These results underscore Trucept's ability to balance growth with operational excellence.

Trucept Inc. continues to innovate and adapt to meet the evolving needs of its clients while driving sustainable growth and delivering shareholder value. It's portfolio of professional services includes:

Data Driven Marketing, Technology, and Accessibility Act compliance



Insurance Offerings and Third-party Administrator (TPA) services



Full-Service Payroll



Human Resources and Management



Accounting Support



Safety and Risk Management

About Trucept Inc.

Trucept Inc. is a renowned name in the business solutions sector, dedicated to helping companies focus on their core operations while it takes care of the peripheral business processes. With its extensive suite of services and a commitment to excellence, Trucept has been a trusted partner for countless businesses, aiding their growth and success.

