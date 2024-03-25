Anzeige
WKN: A0HGX4 | ISIN: CA44952P1009 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
PR Newswire
25.03.2024 | 13:00
Decibel Cannabis Company Inc.: Decibel Announces Retirement of Paul Wilson as CEO

CALGARY, AB, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Decibel") (TSXV: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF), a premium cannabis producer, announces that Paul Wilson, the Company's Chief Executive Officer has informed the Board of Directors (the "Board") of his intention to retire from Decibel. As a result of Mr. Wilson's retirement, the Board is preparing a transition plan, with the intention of a new Chief Executive Officer being named in the coming weeks.

Decibel thanks Mr. Wilson for his dedication, leadership, and contributions to the business and wishes him the best in his retirement.

About Decibel

Decibel is a consumer-centred cannabis company focused on delivering products that delight customers through a commitment to robust innovation and product quality. Leading brands General Admission, Qwest, and Vox are among its portfolio, sold both across Canada and beginning to extend towards new countries to create a global footprint. Decibel operates a processing and manufacturing facility in Calgary, Alberta, and two cultivation facilities in Creston, British Columbia, and Battleford, Saskatchewan.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Decibel Cannabis Company Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
