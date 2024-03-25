ANOKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revelyst, a collective of world-class maker brands that design and manufacture performance gear and precision technologies and a segment of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), today announced it has acquired PinSeeker, a Wasserman portfolio company and the leading simulator off-course golf and connectivity app that hosts real-time, virtual, closest-to-the-pin tournaments.

The PinSeeker app enables golfers to compete in contests and challenges with their friends, families and fellow golfers, wherever they are located. The app hosts virtual tournaments, closest-to-the-pin challenges and other contests where participants can play for free or compete for real money, experiencing the thrill of competitive golf with anyone, anywhere. The acquisition allows Foresight Sports to capitalize on strong market demand for competitive tournaments and experiences in off-course golf and will fast-track the evolution of Foresight Sports' game and content platform.

PinSeeker will be integrated into Foresight Sports, the leading maker of golf launch monitors and simulators, in Revelyst's Precision Sports Technology platform. PinSeeker employees will relocate to San Diego where Revelyst's Precision Sports Technology platform is based.

"Adding PinSeeker's one-of-a-kind app to Foresight Sports' category-leading launch monitors and simulators will help us deliver an unmatched user experience for off-course golfers," said Eric Nyman, CEO of Revelyst. "Our two Precision Sports Technology platform brands - Foresight Sports and Bushnell Golf - are best-in-class golf brands. The addition of PinSeeker and its team builds our standing in the industry, expands our software offering and provides the resources and know-how to extend our reach in this rapidly growing skill-based gaming category. It reflects Revelyst's goal of engaging with consumers in more modern and tech-forward ways, both outdoors and virtually."

Unlike traditional on-course golf, PinSeeker hosts tournaments on golf simulators, giving players instant access to thousands of events and allowing them to compete against golfers worldwide. The app allows players to compete in real-time, view their rankings and competitors, and enjoy even more use from their Falcon or QuadMAX products from Foresight Sports, or other simulator devices.

The acquisition enables Revelyst and Foresight Sports to capitalize on the increasing number of golfers - off-course participation grew 18 percent to 33 million participants in 2023 - and build a world-class game and entertainment experience for golfers who use Foresight Sports simulators. PinSeeker's revenue models, including tournament and sponsorship income, will allow Revelyst to reinvest in its brands and grow the company's gaming ecosystem.

"PinSeeker reinforces that Foresight Sports is the undisputed leader in golf technology," said Jon Watters, Co-President and General Manager of Revelyst's Precision Sports Technology platform.

"The addition of PinSeeker means our digital ecosystem is poised to reach another level," said Scott Werbelow, Co-President and General Manager of Revelyst's Precision Sports Technology platform. "By marrying PinSeeker's software with Foresight Sports' hardware and FSX Play ecosystem, we will revolutionize off-course golf."

"The PinSeeker team is thrilled to begin our next chapter as part of Revelyst's collective of world-class maker brands," said Rob Guilfoyle, PinSeeker CEO. "By joining the Foresight Sports team, we can bring our app to a new base of users and continue to grow the sport of off-course golf through skills-based wagering and new gaming opportunities."

Reed Smith LLP served as legal adviser to Vista Outdoor in connection with the transaction.

About PinSeeker

PinSeeker is a leading virtual network of golfers, allowing players to compete globally in real-time. Golfers compete in closest-to-the-pin challenges through golf simulators and connect with other players through our proprietary app that lets them view their rankings and competitors in real-time.

About Revelyst

Revelyst, a segment of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), is a collective of world-class maker brands that design and manufacture performance gear and precision technologies. Our category-defining brands leverage meticulous craftsmanship and cross-collaboration to pursue new innovations that redefine what is humanly possible in the outdoors. Portfolio brands include Foresight Sports, Bushnell Golf, Fox, Bell, Giro, CamelBak, Bushnell, Simms Fishing and more. For more information, visit our website at www.revelyst.com.

