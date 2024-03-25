NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Fossar fjárfestingarbanki hf. - Bill (FOS 24 0911) admitted to trading on March 26, 2024

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Fossar fjárfestingarbanki hf. 2 Org. no: 6609070250 3 LEI 529900T0SDZCXSN5QS72 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) FOS 24 0911 5 ISIN code IS0000036184 6 CFI code DYZUXR 7 FISN númer FOSSAR FJARFEST/0.00 MMKT 20241109 8 Bonds/bills: Bills 9 Total issued amount 500.000.000 kr. 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time 500.000.000 kr. 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 kr. 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange No Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Zero Coupon Bond 15 Amortization type, if other N/A -------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other N/A -------------------------------- 18 Issue date March 13, 2024 19 First ordinary installment date November 9, 2024 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency One, six months after issue date 22 Maturity date November 9, 2024 23 Interest rate The bills are sold at a discount to their nominal amount and do not bear interest. 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable N/A 25 Floating interest rate, if other N/A -------------------------------- 26 Premium N/A 27 Simple/compound interest N/A -------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other N/A 29 Day count convention ACT/360 -------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other N/A 31 Interest from date N/A -------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon date N/A 33 Coupon frequency N/A -------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon payments N/A 35 If irregular cash flow, then how N/A -------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price N/A 37 Clean price quote N/A 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does Yes payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index N/A -------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other N/A -------------------------------- 43 Base index value N/A 44 Index base date N/A Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) N/A -------------------------------- 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to March 21, 2024 Trading 53 Date of Approval of Application for March 22, 2024 Admission to Trading 54 Date of admission to trading March 26, 2024 55 Order book ID FOS_24_0911 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond