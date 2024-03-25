Anzeige
Montag, 25.03.2024
WKN: 935256 | ISIN: FR0004044600 | Ticker-Symbol: RFX
Stuttgart
25.03.24
13:29 Uhr
5,260 Euro
-0,140
-2,59 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
25.03.2024 | 14:23
73 Leser
PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL: Prismaflex International inform the company is eligible for PEA-PME

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL, listed on the Euronext GrowthTH Paris (Code ISIN FR0004044600), confirms its eligibility for the small and mid-caps PEA-PME equity savings vehicle, in accordance with the French law D.221-113-5 and its decree n°2014-283 of March 4, 2014 as follows:

  • A total workforce of less than 5,000 employees.
  • Total revenue below €1.5 billion or total assets of under 2 billion.

Consequently, PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL shares can be integrated in PEA-PME savings vehicle.

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL
OUTDOOR ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS MANUFACTURER AND WIDE FORMAT DIGITAL PRINTING
ISIN: FR0004044600-ALPRI - Reuters: ALPRI.PA - Bloomberg: ALPRI.FP
EURONEXT GROWTHTM
www.prismaflex.com

Contacts:

Florence Thérond - CFO - Phone: +33 (0)4 74 70 68 00 - finance@prismaflex.com

Guillaume Le Floch - Analysts/investors/press contacts - +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70 - glefloch@actus.fr

Marie-Claude Triquet - Press relations - Phone: +33 (0)6 84 83 21 82 - mctriquet@actus.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nJicaZRoZmyWnW5pap1pbJRnnGmTx2bFmJSax5dwap2YbWuUnWdiacmbZnFlnGdm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-84720-pri-250324-eligibilite-pea-pme-gb.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
