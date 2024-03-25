Anzeige
Montag, 25.03.2024
NurExone Biologic: Kursexplosion nach Startschuss News?!
WKN: A1JLYH | ISIN: US12504L1098
25.03.24
90,00 Euro
ACCESSWIRE
25.03.2024 | 14:26
CBRE Group, Inc.: CBRE Announces New Charity Partnership With Alzheimer's Society

Real Estate Advisor Aiming to Raise £600,000 to Support People Living with Dementia

CBRE

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / Global real estate advisor, CBRE, has announced Alzheimer's Society - the UK's leading dementia charity - as its new UK charity partner.

In the UK, roughly 900,000 people live with dementia and this number is expected to rise to 1.6 million people by 2040. It is now the leading cause of death in the UK, overtaking heart disease.

Throughout the two-year partnership, CBRE will aim to raise £600,000 through various fundraising initiatives, including its flagship Great Property Bike Ride event, to provide crucial support for people living with dementia. The funds generated will directly support the charity's pioneering Citizens Advice Benefits Service, its Diversity and Inclusion fund, helping underserved communities access dementia support, increasing financial support, accessible information, and companion calls - all of which are essential tools to reduce the feeling of isolation experienced by those affected by this disease and help them become more resilient to financial hardship.

We are thrilled to announce Alzheimer's Society as our chosen charity partner for the next two years, as voted for by our employees.

Building on our history of successful charity partnerships, we're committed to making a lasting impact on the lives of individuals affected by dementia and we hope to make a real difference through a whole host of fundraising initiatives to support such a deserving charity. We are looking forward to getting started!

Ciaran Bird, Divisional President, Advisory Services, CEO UK & Ireland

Kate Lee, Alzheimer's Society CEO added: "One in three people born in the UK today will develop dementia and it's currently the UK's biggest killer. Alzheimer's Society is committed to ending the devastation caused by dementia, providing help and hope for everyone affected.

Read more about this partnership here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CBRE Group, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CBRE Group, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cbre-group-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CBRE Group, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
