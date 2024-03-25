Issuer Direct Corporation: Issuer Direct Announces the Launch of the ACCESSWIRE Media Suite, an All-in-One Solution for Media Engagement

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR) (the "Company"), a leading communications company, today reported that its ACCESSWIRE brand recently launched its new Media Suite. This powerful platform allows Public Relations professionals to engage the media, pitch journalists, monitor brands, incorporate a branded media room and share news via its press release distribution services with a single login.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, standing out and connecting with the right journalists has become increasingly challenging, while at the same time, imperative for a brand to build awareness and its customer base.

With this understanding, ACCESSWIRE studied traditional Public Relations workflows and created a solution that addresses real world challenges and meets and exceeds consumer needs.

ACCESSWIRE's brand-new Media Suite includes its Media Database, Media Pitching, Media Monitoring and Media Room tools. These products provide Public Relations professionals with the opportunity to find the right media contacts, amplify their stories with strategic media pitching, keep tabs on the latest mentions of their brand, competitors and industry, and curate their best news in one convenient location - all with one login.

Additionally, unlike many of the other solutions in the market, ACCESSWIRE's Media Suite has no per-seat license fees, meaning that it will accommodate an unlimited number of users. It also touts a seamless integration with its press release distribution platform, which allows users to distribute press releases to global news outlets and easily attach their content to their media pitches.

ACCESSWIRE offers Public Relations professionals an advantage by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) in its Media Database. Through a blend of AI and human review, journalists are added and removed weekly, ensuring customers have the most up-to-date information, making it the most accurate database on the market.

Media Suite customers have complimentary access to AImee, ACCESSWIRE's AI writing assistant and recommendation engine. This closed system is designed to help companies create press release content from scratch or optimize the content they've already created.

"I'm excited to share the news of our Media Suite launch. This is a momentous milestone for our company as we're able to provide our customers and the market with a full public relations solution," said Brian Balbirnie, Chief Executive Officer at Issuer Direct. "We're extremely proud of the progress we've made in the industry and the innovation we continue to deliver to our customers. We've created a product that's shaking up the industry and providing companies, public and private, with a solution that helps them stand out in a crowded marketplace. Our Media Suite combines innovation with accuracy and with one subscription starting at $6,750.00 a year, customers can unlock unlimited users and media outreach potential."

With three subscription options available, including Media Suite Starter, Media Suite Plus and Media Suite Enterprise, companies can select the level of support they need to reach their goals.

Whether it's a startup looking to make waves, or an established brand wanting to maintain and strengthen its relevance, ACCESSWIRE offers a customizable Media Suite subscription, tailored to a brand's unique needs.

To learn more about ACCESSWIRE's Media Suite and how it can maximize your media engagement and elevate your brand's visibility, visit ACCESSWIRE.com

About ACCESSWIRE/Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com .

