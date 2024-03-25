Cannes, France--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2024) - Magnum Estate is thrilled to announce an exclusive showcase of its Indonesia Investment Vision, which took place during the Magnum Estate & Congress AWARDS Press Conference at the JW Marriott Cannes. This prestigious event, was held on March 14, 2024, presenting an immersive journey into the heart of Indonesian culture and the enchanting beauty of Bali.





In collaboration with esteemed visionaries Andres Senkovs, Anna Stukkert, and Natalia Kamyshan, Magnum Estate (the sponsor of the event) aimed to highlight the vibrant investment landscape and opportunities in Bali for 2024. The gala featured a press conference followed by a networking cocktail event, offering premium caviar and d'Or champagne to attendees.

Andres Senkovs with Anna Stukkert

Distinguished Speakers and Global Ambitions

The event hosted a notable roster of speakers including H.E. Ngurah Swajaya, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Swiss Confederation and Principality of Liechtenstein, and Andres Senkovs, Co-partner at Magnum Estate Bali, renowned for his expertise in international market development. Alina Kremss was the Moderator and representing manager of the 1st President of Ukraine, Mr. Kravchuk.

H.E. Ngurah Swajaya, the Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia to the Swiss Confederation and the Principality of Liechtenstein

H.E. Ngurah Swajaya with Anna Stukkert, Founder and CEO of Real Estate Investment Congress

Andres Senkovs, Co-Partner at Magnum Real Estate

Derry Putera Iskandar serves as the Consul for Economics Affairs (Investment) at the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Marseille.

Rusmin Lawin, serving as both Expert Advisor to the Minister and Chairman of the Nusantara Capital City Authority, brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to his role within the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Task Force Committee.

HRSM Queen Prof. Dr. Ayla Aldjufrie

At the helm of Ayla Associates Group Companies, a distinguished figure takes center stage in the realms of Real Estate Advisory Services and Women Empowerment: HRSM Queen Prof. Dr. Ayla Aldjufrie, a luminary hailing from the Mataram Salakanagara Dynasty within the Salakanagara Tirtawangsaеmaja Empire. With a resolute focus on her major in Real Estate Advisory Services, coupled with a fervent dedication to advancing Women Empowerment, Queen Prof. Dr. Aldjufrie embodies a leadership that seamlessly blends expertise and advocacy. Ayla Aldjufrie was an event ambassador and supporter.

Natalia Kamyshan, PR Global at Magnum Estate, emerges as a strategic market analyst, bringing a wealth of experience to the partnership.

Alina Kremss (on the right): Communication Expert, Moderator, Represent Manager of the 1st President of Ukraine, Mr. Kravchuk

Unveiling Magnum Estate's Strategic Vision

Magnum Estate Indonesia, a leader in real estate innovation, revealed its ambitious plans for Bali, including the aim to design, build, and operate 500 high-end hotel-style real estate projects over the next five years. With a focus on the Asian and Central Asian regions, Magnum Estate is poised to redefine luxury living and investment in Bali.

A Tribute to Bali's Cultural Heritage and Future Prospects

Natalia Kamyshan, PR Global at Magnum Estate, highlighted the company's dedication to respecting Indonesian culture and Bali's unique heritage. This included commitments to infrastructure development and the preservation of local architectural styles, underscoring Bali's status as a modern international hub.

Exclusive Insights and Future Directions

Anna Stukkert, President of the International Investment Congress Awards at MIPIM 2024, shared insights into the evolving investment landscape and the strategic collaborations shaping the future of the Indonesian and global real estate markets.

An Evening of Celebration and Insight

The Official Cocktail at Annex Beach, Cannes, offered guests a memorable evening with unlimited champagne, Bali-style snacks, and music by a DJ. This event marks the culmination of Magnum Estate's commitment to bridging cultures and creating unparalleled investment opportunities.

About Magnum Estate

Magnum Estate is at the forefront of developing luxurious European-style resorts in Bali, offering a blend of breathtaking natural beauty, year-round seasonal appeal, and sophisticated infrastructure. As the largest builder on Bali Island, Indonesia, Magnum Estate's participation in MIPIM 2024 highlights its role as a key player in the global real estate market.

