The Netherlands deployed 4. 82 GW of new solar capacity in 2023. The country's cumulative installed PV capacity hit 24. 4 GW at the end of December. The Dutch solar market gained 4. 82 GW of new PV capacity in 2023, according to the "Nationaal Solar Trendrapport 2023" study, which was recently published by consultancy Dutch New Energy (DNE) Research. The country reached 24. 4 GW of cumulative installed solar capacity at the end of December 2023. By comparison, newly deployed PV systems hit 4. 8 GW in 2022, 3. 7 GW in 2021, 3. 9 GW in 2020, 2. 57 GW in 2019, 1. 69 GW in 2018, and 853 MW in 2017. ...

