Global Cybersecurity Leader's Channel Program Earns Highest Distinction for Ninth Consecutive Year

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, once again has awarded the Bitdefender Partner Advantage Network with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2024 Partner Program Guide. This marks the ninth consecutive year Bitdefender has achieved the guide's top rating.

CRN's 2024 Partner Program Guide provides essential information for managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), and systems integrators as they explore technology vendors' partner programs to find those that will best support their business needs. The guide rates vendors based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

The 5-Star rating is awarded to the companies that have built their partner programs to go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, and successful channel partnerships.

"As the attack surface grows and cyberattacks continue to increase in frequency worldwide, our channel partners play a crucial role in providing cybersecurity solutions that help organizations prevent, detect and respond to threats while lowering overall risks across any environment," said Dan Russell, director of North American Channels at Bitdefender. "Achieving 5-Star status in the respected CRN Partner Program Guide for the ninth year in a row reflects our unwavering commitment to deliver best-in-class cybersecurity technology, services, training, and support to help our channel partners succeed while fostering trust and loyalty with their customers."

The depth of support and resources technology vendors offer through their partner programs is a critical consideration for solution providers assessing which IT vendors, service providers, and distributors to team with for building world-class technology solutions. Program elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification and technical support can set vendors apart and play a key role in boosting their partners' long-term growth.

The Bitdefender Partner Advantage Network empowers tens of thousands of managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and system integrators to deliver Bitdefender's advanced cybersecurity products and services for endpoint protection (EPP), extended endpoint detection and response (XDR), endpoint detection and response (EDR), cloud security, and managed detection and response (MDR) in more than 170 countries.

Partners succeed by tapping a wide range of resources, including sales and marketing tools, account management capabilities, use of a partner portal, access to the Bitdefender knowledge base, financial protected incentives, new opportunity registration, a leads program, an MSP online community, competitive training and certifications, and hands-on training.

"Recognition on this list reflects the value of the spotlighted vendor partner programs and their commitment to evolving with solution providers and supporting IT channel success," said Jennifer Follett, vice president, U.S. content and executive editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "This recognition empowers solution providers to discover vendors that keep pace with the evolving requirements of their business and their clients. With CRN's 2024 Partner Program Guide, solution providers can access deep insights into the unique strengths of each partner program and vendors who demonstrate dedication to their partner community."

To learn more about joining the Bitdefender network of thousands of partners around the globe or to find the right partner for your organization from the Bitdefender ecosystem, visit https://www.bitdefender.com/partners/.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, enterprise, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

