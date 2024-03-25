Cognigy, global leader in AI-powered customer service solutions, today announced its advancement to the Elite Tier partnership on the Genesys AppFoundry®, a marketplace of solutions offering a curated selection of applications and integrations that elevate customer and employee experiences.

As an Elite Tier partner in the Genesys AppFoundry, Cognigy will continue to partner with Genesys to leverage its expertise in Conversational AI to enhance the customer experience by offering innovative AI-driven solutions that drive operational efficiencies and foster next-gen interactions with customers.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Genesys Elite partner," said Hardy Myers, SVP of Global Partnerships at Cognigy. "This prestigious designation highlights the transformative impact of our Conversational AI platform in empowering organizations to deliver exceptional customer experiences. We look forward to collaborating even more closely with Genesys in 2024 to drive innovation and help businesses thrive in the digital age."

Cognigy's Conversational AI platform enables organizations to build, deploy, and manage AI-powered virtual agents and chatbots across a wide range of use cases, including customer service, sales and marketing. By combining natural language understanding, machine learning, and automation capabilities, Cognigy empowers businesses to deliver intelligent and intuitive conversational experiences that drive customer satisfaction and loyalty.

To leverage the power of Cognigy.AI via the Genesys AppFoundry, visit Genesys AppFoundry.

About Cognigy

Cognigy is revolutionizing the customer service industry by providing the most cutting-edge AI workforce on the market. Its award-winning solution empowers businesses to deliver exceptional customer service that is instant, personalized, in any language, and on any channel. Through the perfect combination of Generative and Conversational AI, Cognigy's AI Agents are shaping the future of customer service, increasing customer satisfaction, and supporting employees in real-time. Over 1000 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create AI customer service agents for their business. Cognigy's worldwide customer portfolio includes Bosch, Frontier Airlines, Lufthansa Group, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota.

Follow the company on Twitter (X) @Cognigy and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/cognigy.

