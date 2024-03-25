Recloser Market Worth $1.5 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recloser Market is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2030 from USD 1.1 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The Recloser Market is experiencing a surge driven by a confluence of factors. Aging grid infrastructure across the globe necessitates upgrades for improved reliability and to prevent outages. Reclosers offer a cost-effective solution for enhancing protection in specific sections of the power grid. Additionally, the focus on grid modernization aligns perfectly with the capabilities of reclosers. These automated devices provide fault isolation and protection, contributing to a more efficient and reliable grid. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of renewable energy sources like solar and wind requires robust grid integration solutions. Reclosers can effectively manage the inherent variability of renewable generation and ensure overall grid stability. Finally, a growing emphasis on environmental considerations is pushing the market towards sustainable recloser technologies. Solid dielectric reclosers, for instance, are gaining traction due to their eco-friendly nature, shaping the future of the Recloser Market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Recloser Market"

281 - Tables

64 - Figures

288 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=187393365

Recloser Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $1.1 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $1.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to Grow at a CAGR of 5.0% Largest Market Asia Pacific Market Size Available for 2020-2030 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Phase, By Control type, By Voltage Rating, By Insulation Medium Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key Market Opportunities Rapid economic development and population growth in emerging markets Key Market Drivers Strategic focus on grid modernization

Triple Single-phase segment, by phase, to be third-largest market.

Triple single-phase reclosers occupy a unique position within the Recloser Market, catering to specific applications in medium voltage distribution networks. Unlike traditional three-phase reclosers that operate on all three phases simultaneously, triple single-phase reclosers function as three independent single-phase reclosers housed within a single unit. They can isolate faults on individual phases without interrupting the flow of power on healthy phases. This minimizes outage durations for customers unaffected by the fault. Triple single-phase reclosers currently hold a relatively small market share compared to three-phase reclosers. Their niche application and potentially higher cost per unit compared to three-phase options contribute to this limited presence. However, specific factors could influence future growth. As demand for consistent and reliable power supply grows, the ability of triple single-phase reclosers to minimize outage durations on healthy phases becomes increasingly attractive. Their potential integration with smart grid automation systems for remote monitoring and control could enhance their appeal. Manufacturers focusing on cost reduction strategies and highlighting the long-term benefits of improved power quality and reduced outage durations could broaden the market for triple single-phase reclosers. Clearer industry standards and supportive regulations promoting the use of these reclosers in specific applications could influence their adoption by utilities. Triple single-phase reclosers offer a valuable solution for targeted fault isolation and improved power quality in specific scenarios. While their current market share is modest, their potential for growth hinges on cost competitiveness, industry acceptance, and the evolving needs of the power grid, particularly in the context of distributed generation and smart grid integration.

Air segment, by insulation, to be second-largest and second-fastest market.

Air-insulated reclosers (AIR reclosers) are emerging as a promising alternative in the Recloser Market, driven by a growing focus on environmental sustainability. Air insulated reclosers, as the name suggests, utilize air as the insulating medium, eliminating the environmental concerns associated with mineral oil used in traditional oil-insulated reclosers (OIL reclosers) or SF6 gas employed in some switchgear alternatives. Similar to other recloser types, Air insulated reclosers function as automatic circuit interrupters. They detect faults on the power line, interrupt the current flow using air to extinguish the arc, and attempt to re-energize the line after a pre-programmed sequence. This functionality helps clear temporary faults while isolating persistent ones. While still under development and gaining traction, air insulated reclosers are envisioned for similar applications as OIL reclosers in medium voltage distribution networks, potentially including distribution feeders and overhead lines. AIR reclosers are a relatively new technology compared to OIL reclosers or even solid dielectric reclosers. This translates to a smaller market share currently. However, the environmental benefits and potential cost-competitiveness in the long run could propel significant growth. Growing environmental regulations and the push for sustainable solutions are creating a favorable landscape for AIR reclosers. Utilities increasingly seeking eco-friendly technologies are likely to find them attractive. air-insulated reclosers represent a promising step towards sustainable medium voltage distribution. Their future growth depends on overcoming limitations through technological advancements while leveraging their environmental benefits to gain wider acceptance within the evolving Recloser Market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=187393365

North America to emerge as the second-largest Recloser Industry.

The North American Recloser Market is experiencing a surge, driven by several key factors. A significant portion of North America's power grid infrastructure is aging and requires upgrades to ensure reliability and prevent outages. Utilities across North America are actively investing in grid modernization initiatives to improve efficiency, reliability, and integrate renewable energy sources. Consumers and businesses are increasingly reliant on a consistent and reliable power supply. Reclosers can help minimize voltage sags and momentary interruptions, improving overall power quality for end users. The North American Recloser Market is expected to witness continued growth in the coming years. The US, in particular, is anticipated to hold the highest market share due to its extensive aging grid infrastructure and ongoing grid modernization efforts. The increasing adoption of distributed generation, such as rooftop solar panels, is also creating new opportunities for reclosers in managing fault currents associated with these sources. The North American Recloser Market is a fragmented market with established global players and regional participants vying for market share. International companies like ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, and Siemens hold a strong presence in the market, offering a variety of recloser solutions. North American companies like S&C Electric, GE, Hubbell, and Hughes Power Systems are also significant players, catering to specific regional needs and regulations. The North American Recloser Market presents a robust and exciting space. With a focus on grid modernization, sustainability, and advanced functionalities, the market is poised for continued growth. The competitive landscape will likely be shaped by innovation, cost-effectiveness, and the ability of companies to cater to the evolving needs of the North American power grid.

Key Players

Key players in the global Recloser Companies include Schneider Electric (France), Eaton (Ireland), ABB (Switzerland), General Electric (US), Siemens (Germany), NOJA Power Switchgear Pty Ltd (Australia), Hubbell (US), S&C Electric company (US), Tavrida Electric (US), ENTEC Electric & Electronic (South Korea), Arteche Group (Spain), and ILJIN ELECTRIC (South Korea).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Switchgear Market by Insulation (Gas-insulated, Air-insulated), Installation (Indoor, Outdoor), Current (AC, DC), Voltage (Low (up to 1 kV), Medium (2-36 kV), High (Above 36 kV), End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Switchgear Monitoring System Market by Type (GIS, AIS), Voltage (High & Extra High Voltage, Medium Voltage, Low Voltage), Component (Hardware, Software & Services), Monitoring, End User (Utilities, Industries, Commercial) & Region - Global Forecast to 2028

DC Switchgear Market by Voltage (Up to 750 V, 750 V to 1,800 V, 1,800 V to 3,000 V, 3,000 V to 10 kV and Above 10 kV), Deployment Type (Fixed Mounting, Plug-In, and Withdrawable Units), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/reclosers-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/reclosers.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/recloser-market-worth-1-5-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302097054.html