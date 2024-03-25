American Films, Inc.: American Films' Subsidary, Facterra, Plays Pivotal Role as a Data Provider in Anti-Piracy Lawsuits Against ISPs

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / Facterra LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Films, Inc. (OTC PINK:AMFL), continues its role as a data provider in an anti-piracy campaign for a significant copyright holder in the film and television industry. This campaign, announced last year, aims to seek damages under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA). Facterra assists its clients in combatting digital piracy by identifying and recording data associated with the illegal infringement of their copyrighted content on global BitTorrent networks and generating and issuing essential DMCA or copyright infringement notices.

In support of this anti-piracy campaign, Facterra has contributed to two anti-piracy lawsuits against internet service providers. WideOpenWest Finance LLC faces charges in the US District Court for the District of Colorado (Civil Action No. 1:21-cv-1901-DDD-MEH), while RCN Telecom Services LLC is being pursued in the US District Court for the District of New Jersey (Case No. 3:21-cv-15310-RK-TJB).

"As we confront the pervasive issue of online piracy, American Films remains dedicated to supporting creativity and safeguarding intellectual property," said Craig Campbell, Managing Member of Facterra LLC and Chairman of American Films, Inc. "We're pleased with the progress of our collaborative efforts in this legal campaign against piracy. Leveraging our proprietary technology at Facterra, we're firmly committed to protecting the rights of copyright holders and combating digital fraud."

"American Films is dedicated to serving as a trusted partner in risk mitigation for copyright owners," said John Carty, chief executive officer and chief financial officer of American Films, Inc. "We've worked diligently to provide value for our clients, as demonstrated by these two lawsuits. This marks a pivotal moment in our company's journey as we fulfill our mission to champion copyright holders worldwide, fostering consistent, long-term revenue streams and sustainable shareholder value."

Facterra remains committed to upholding copyright protection and combating digital piracy within the entertainment industry.

About American Films, Inc.

American Films owns, develops, and acquires intellectual property, which it seeks to monetize at higher rates through proprietary technology, rights enforcement, and asset digitization. Its unique proprietary processes and technology include FACTERRA, a web-based evidence gathering program that identifies instances of copyright infringement and allows American Films and others to enforce intellectual property rights. American Films supports the creative process and protects intellectual property in the film and music industries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated future financial performance, business strategies, potential growth opportunities, market conditions, and other similar matters. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

American Films Media Contacts

Contact Corporate Communications at info@americanfilms.us

Follow American Films on:

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

SOURCE: American Films, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com