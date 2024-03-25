Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2024) - Big Gold Inc. (CSE: BG) (FSE: H7L) (the "Company" or "Big Gold") reports that it is focusing its initial geophysical survey work on the west-central portion of its Tabor Property ("Tabor" or the "Project"), adjacent to its shared boundary with Goldshore Resources Inc. ("Goldshore") (TSXV: GSHR). Goldshore today announced it will complete a summer exploration drilling program on the Vanguard area of its adjacent property, an area that hosts base and precious metal mineralization and located proximal to the area currently being surveyed by Big Gold.





Figure 1: Tabor IP Survey. Teams Mobilized on a Grid Line. March 22, 2024

Scott Walters, CEO of Big Gold, remarked: "We will be in a position to create updated models once we have combined the new survey results with our existing database and that will help us better define our initial drilling campaign which we expect to launch mid-year. Information from the work being carried out by neighbours like Goldshore, which we now know will include drilling in the area of our shared boundary this summer, and Delta Resources who are working to the east of us, will be of help to us, and we feel there is a strong likelihood that the host rocks of Goldshore's Vanguard trend continue onto our Property."

About the Geophysical Program

The Property, located in the heart of the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario is known to host quartz-sulphide associated gold mineralization and that style of gold mineralization as well as base metal mineralization is well suited for detection using induced polarization ("IP") and resistivity survey techniques being employed by the Company (Figures 1 and 2).

Initial areas surveyed have returned highly anomalous readings indicating the presence of very chargeable bedrock containing sulphides and/or graphite. Further evaluation of the data will be completed as the survey progresses and after it is completed.

Gold and base metal mineralization in the Shebandowan area, and more specifically on the Tabor project and on the neighbouring properties, are most often related to geological units that exhibit higher concentrations of sulphide mineralization.





Figure 2: Tabor Project Showing Geology and Grid Location

About the Tabor Project

Tabor is adjacent to the east, along trend of Goldshore's Moss Lake gold deposit that hosts current inferred or higher category mineral resources of 6.73 million ounces gold, including an Indicated Resource of 1.535 million ounces of gold grading 1.23 g/t and an Inferred Resource of 5.198 million ounces of gold at a grade of 1.11 g/t* ("Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Moss Gold Project, Ontario, Canada" released on March 20, 2024 and prepared by Michael B. Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., and Warren E. Black, M.Sc., P.Geo., of APEX Geoscience). Tabor is also located approximately 20 km to the west of the Delta Resources Delta-1 Project ("Delta-1")*.

Gold mineralization on the Project is, at least in part, associated with quartz veins, shearing and more abundant sulphides. Geological and mineralization characteristics at Tabor are similar to those found on some of the neighbouring properties, including Moss Lake where a recent drill hole intersected 2.17 g/t gold over 50.35 m, and at the Delta-1 where Delta Resources Limited recently (March 1, 2024) reported a drill intercept of 15.94 g/t gold over 10 m.

Qualified Person

Bruce Durham, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person, as that term is defined by Canadian regulatory guidelines under NI 43-101 and confirms he has read and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

*The Project is at an early stage of exploration, and the Company cautions that the qualified person who has reviewed and approved this news release has not verified scientific or technical information produced by third parties, and proximity to projects containing gold resources offers no assurance that the rock types, mineralization or gold resources reported by Goldshore and others extend onto the company's project and such proximity is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization reported by third parties with projects in the district.

About Big Gold Inc.

Big Gold Inc. is a junior mining exploration company. Its initial focus is to conduct Exploration Programs on the Martin Kenty and Tabor projects located in Ontario. Big Gold will also continue to consider other opportunities as they arise, with the objective of acquiring and exploring early-stage base and precious metal projects. Learn more about the Company on its website: https://biggold.ca/.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Scott Walters

President and CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results.

