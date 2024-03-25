Heatseeker: 'Customer Insights on Speed Dial': New Platform Wants 10 Out of 10 Startups to Succeed With On-Demand Market Validation

Heatseeker is a platform challenging the expensive market research industry with real-time insights into customer needs.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / Heatseeker, an Australia-based startup democratizing access to market data, today announced the global launch of its alpha release. Heatseeker simplifies the process of business idea validation and market research by running social media tests that check how many people engage with a specific value proposition.

Heatseeker co-founders Fiona Triaca and Kate O'Keeffe

Heatseeker was born from the co-founders' experience looking for quick market feedback while building companies. Pictured L to R: Fiona Triaca and Kate O'Keeffe

Social media tests have become a popular strategy for business validation in recent years, but it is a manual process that requires an understanding of data science, test creation, and results analysis. In addition, current strategies either rely on an organization's in-house data science team or individuals with large social media followings to test an idea with their audience, locking out new founders.

The growth engine for businesses that need a self-serve way to run data experiments

"Our mission is to help founders stop guessing and start testing," explains co-founder and CEO Kate O'Keeffe. "But traditional market research is expensive and often doesn't reflect actual customer behavior. The Internet provides access to real thoughts, opinions, and behaviors. We want to give founders the equivalent of access to real customer insights on speed dial."

Heatseeker works by first asking for a few company details, then scanning competitors' websites as well as incorporating sentiment analysis from online review sites to get a holistic real-time understanding of the market.

"Heatseeker's purpose is to serve founders and their teams," says Fiona Triaca, co-founder and CPO. "We want to be the growth engine for your business, so you can back up your product decisions with data."

Alpha release focused on gathering feedback, future releases to include innovative AI User feature

During this release, the company will be focused on gathering feedback from its users and ensure it is as easy as possible to both generate their insights and understand them. Down the road, the goal is to open access to their AI User, a feature that makes use of synthetic data generated from real market data.

"It's a really exciting time to be an entrepreneur," says O'Keeffe. "The amount of data being shared now makes it easier than ever to figure out how your product or service fits into an existing need."

Currently in its pre-seed round, the company has raised $450,000 from angel investors and venture capital firm Euphemia.

"By reducing startup failure rates and expediting product iterations, Heatseeker not only propels company success stories but also enhances the overall resilience and dynamism of the startup ecosystem," says Dom Pym, co-founder of Euphemia.

To use Heatseeker in its alpha form, sign up for access at Heatseeker.ai.

Contact Information:

Neya Abdi

Content

neya@heatseeker.ai

416-427-3807

Kate O'Keeffe

CEO and Co-Founder

kate@heatseeker.ai

61 429 530 746

SOURCE: Heatseeker

View the original press release on newswire.com.