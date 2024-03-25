Anzeige
Montag, 25.03.2024
WKN: A1JTC1 | ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 | Ticker-Symbol: EJT1
Xetra
25.03.24
16:59 Uhr
6,278 Euro
-0,062
-0,98 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EASYJET PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASYJET PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,2906,30417:16
6,2866,30417:16
Dow Jones News
25.03.2024 | 16:16
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
25-March-2024 / 14:45 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
easyJet plc 
(the "Company") 
 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
 
25 March 2024 
 
On 25 March 2024 the Company was notified by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of 
the easyJet plc Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), that on 22 March 2024 it had purchased ordinary shares of 27 2/7 
pence each in the Company on behalf of the Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMR) set out in the table 
below. 
The PDMRs acquired the shares, as Dividend Shares, having previously elected to re-invest the ordinary dividend for the 
year ended 30 September 2023 (declared by the Company's shareholders at the Company's AGM in February 2024) payable on 
their existing Plan shares. 
PDMR      Dividend Shares Purchased Price 
Stuart Birrell 5             GBP5.51 
Kenton Jarvis 7             GBP5.51 
David Morgan  25             GBP5.51 
Garry Wilson  13             GBP5.51

Institutional investors and analysts: 

Adrian Talbot Investor Relations    +44 (0) 7971 592 373 
 
Media: 
Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 
Harry Cameron Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200 
Olivia Peters Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation. 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name                Stuart Birrell 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status          Chief Data & Information Officer 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment  Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial    Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
a)      instrument, type of instrument 
 
       Identification code        ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction     Dividend shares purchased on behalf of Stuart Birrell by Equiniti 
                         Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. 
                                 Price(s) Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)       Dividend Shares GBP5.51  5

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume: 5

-- Price GBP GBP5.51

e) Date of the transaction 2024-03-22

f) Place of the transaction XLON 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name                Kenton Jarvis 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status          Chief Financial Officer 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment  Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial    Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
a)      instrument, type of instrument 
 
       Identification code        ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction     Dividend shares purchased on behalf of Kenton Jarvis by Equiniti Share 
                         Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. 
                                 Price(s) Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)       Dividend Shares GBP5.51  7

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume: 7

-- Price GBP GBP5.51

e) Date of the transaction 2024-03-22

f) Place of the transaction XLON 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name                David Morgan 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status          Chief Operating Officer 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment  Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of the financial    Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       instrument, type of instrument 
       Identification code        ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction     Dividend shares purchased on behalf of David Morgan by Equiniti Share 
                         Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. 
                                 Price(s) Volume(s) 
 c)      Price(s) and volume(s)       Dividend Shares GBP5.51  25

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume: 25

-- Price GBP GBP5.51

e) Date of the transaction 2024-03-22

f) Place of the transaction XLON 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name                Garry Wilson 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status          CEO easyJet Holidays 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment  Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of the financial    Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       instrument, type of instrument 
       Identification code        ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction     Dividend shares purchased on behalf of Garry Wilson by Equiniti Share 
                         Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. 
                                 Price(s) Volume(s) 
 c)      Price(s) and volume(s)       Dividend Shares GBP5.51  13

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume: 13

-- Price GBP GBP5.51

e) Date of the transaction 2024-03-22

f) Place of the transaction XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     EZJ 
LEI Code:   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
Sequence No.: 311823 
EQS News ID:  1866639 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1866639&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2024 10:45 ET (14:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
