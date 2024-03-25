easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

easyJet plc (EZJ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 25-March-2024 / 14:45 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- easyJet plc (the "Company") Director/PDMR Shareholding 25 March 2024 On 25 March 2024 the Company was notified by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the easyJet plc Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), that on 22 March 2024 it had purchased ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company on behalf of the Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMR) set out in the table below. The PDMRs acquired the shares, as Dividend Shares, having previously elected to re-invest the ordinary dividend for the year ended 30 September 2023 (declared by the Company's shareholders at the Company's AGM in February 2024) payable on their existing Plan shares. PDMR Dividend Shares Purchased Price Stuart Birrell 5 GBP5.51 Kenton Jarvis 7 GBP5.51 David Morgan 25 GBP5.51 Garry Wilson 13 GBP5.51

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Stuart Birrell 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Data & Information Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p a) instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Dividend shares purchased on behalf of Stuart Birrell by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Dividend Shares GBP5.51 5

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume: 5

-- Price GBP GBP5.51

e) Date of the transaction 2024-03-22

f) Place of the transaction XLON

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Kenton Jarvis 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p a) instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Dividend shares purchased on behalf of Kenton Jarvis by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Dividend Shares GBP5.51 7

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume: 7

-- Price GBP GBP5.51

e) Date of the transaction 2024-03-22

f) Place of the transaction XLON

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name David Morgan 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Dividend shares purchased on behalf of David Morgan by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Dividend Shares GBP5.51 25

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume: 25

-- Price GBP GBP5.51

e) Date of the transaction 2024-03-22

f) Place of the transaction XLON

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Garry Wilson 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO easyJet Holidays b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Dividend shares purchased on behalf of Garry Wilson by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Dividend Shares GBP5.51 13

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume: 13

-- Price GBP GBP5.51

e) Date of the transaction 2024-03-22

f) Place of the transaction XLON

