R-Logitech elects to capitalize the interest due on 29th March 2024

Monaco, March 25, 2024 - R-Logitech S.A.M, in accordance with the amended terms and conditions of its 2018/2024 notes, has elected to capitalize the interest due on 29th March 2024.

For Further Information

R-LOGITECH S.A.M.

investorrelations@r-logitech.com

