EQS-News: R-LOGITECH S.A.M.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
R-Logitech elects to capitalize the interest due on 29th March 2024
Monaco, March 25, 2024 - R-Logitech S.A.M, in accordance with the amended terms and conditions of its 2018/2024 notes, has elected to capitalize the interest due on 29th March 2024.
