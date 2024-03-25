Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
25.03.2024 | 16:58
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. - Reduction in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Skeljungur hf. (symbol: SKEL)
on 25 March 2024, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital
on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be reduced as of 27 March 2024. 

ISIN                   IS0000000503             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Company name               SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total share capital before the reduction kr. 1.936.033.774 (1.936.033.774   
                      shares)               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Reduction in share capital        ISK 57.554.742 (57.554.742 shares)  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total share capital following the     ISK 1.878.479.032 (1.878.479.032   
 reduction                 shares)               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value of each share        ISK 1                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Symbol                  SKEL                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID               128822                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
