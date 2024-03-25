NASDAQ Iceland hf.: SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. - Reduction in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Skeljungur hf. (symbol: SKEL) on 25 March 2024, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be reduced as of 27 March 2024. ISIN IS0000000503 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company name SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total share capital before the reduction kr. 1.936.033.774 (1.936.033.774 shares) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reduction in share capital ISK 57.554.742 (57.554.742 shares) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total share capital following the ISK 1.878.479.032 (1.878.479.032 reduction shares) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of each share ISK 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol SKEL -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 128822 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------