The Turkish government has decided to impose a tariff of $25 per square meter on solar modules imported from Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Croatia, and Jordan. The Ministry of Trade said last week that it has come up with new provisions for imports of solar panels from Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Croatia, and Jordan. The government has decided that solar modules imported from these countries will be applied a tariff of $25/m2. Last year, the Turkish authorities had applied a tariff of $20/m2 to all panels imported from China. According to Turkish media outlet Hurriyet, the measure is part of an ...

