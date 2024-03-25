Spain's cumulative installed PV capacity surpassed 25. 54 GW at the end of December 2023, on 5. 59 GW of new solar installations for the full year. From pv magazine Spain Spain installed 5,594 MW of new PV systems in 2023, marking a 28% increase from the preceding year, according to the country's grid operator, Red Eléctrica de España. The country's cumulative installed PV capacity reached 25. 54 GW at the end of December 2023. This represents 20. 3% of the Spanish electricity production mix. Around 1,076 MW of the newly installed PV capacity for 2023 came in the form of residential PV systems, ...

