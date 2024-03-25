GIMME Beauty: Best-Selling Detangling Brushes Among New GIMME Products Now Available at Select Target Locations

Hair innovative company expanding its selection of the Gimme® Band Collection and launching the Detangling Brushes and Claw Clips at Target.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / GIMME Beauty, a health and beauty company committed to designing innovative hair solutions, is pleased to announce that new GIMME® products are now available in select Target locations nationwide. The products include the best-selling Detangling Brushes designed by hair type, multiple claw clips, and new additions to the popular GIMME® Band collection, making the brand more accessible for customers.









Targeting the company's Target-loving community, Gimme® aims to become an even more accessible brand that cares for every kind of hair. GIMME® fans can check Target.com to see which items are available at a local store near their home or order online for any of the GIMME® products, including the Gimme Beauty Hair Brush Detangle Thick, Fine, or Medium, and packs of Claw Clips.

Target's inclusion of the Detangling Brushes, a customer favorite, is catching attention as these brushes are designed to cater to all hair types, from thick to fine. GIMME® is simultaneously releasing multiple packs of Claw Clips and introducing new additions to their GIMME® Band collection, all boasting quality design and functionality that aligns with the brand's promise to upgrade everyday hair routines.

GIMME® CEO Jeff Durham expressed enthusiasm for the launch, stating, "Our products reaching select Target locations is a significant step towards our vision of easy access to quality hair care products. We are excited about our Target-lover community's response to the convenience we are offering. This move presents exciting growth for the GIMME® brand."

Known for offering creative hair accessories, tools, and beauty tips, GIMME® Beauty has seen tremendous growth and acceptance in the market since its establishment in 2006. Its products redefine hair management with unique designs tailored specifically for every hair type. Famed for "affordable luxury" hair accessories, GIMME leads the industry by merging aesthetics, practicality, and affordability into an all-on-one product designed for everyday use, embodying its motto, "We Take Care of Hair."

"Now our customers can find what they need, the kind of products that enhance the look of every hair type and prioritize the health and integrity of the hair," said Durham. "We always strive to offer our customers the kind of products they can use every day, and now they can find it at a local Target store or order online at their convenience."

GIMME is a health and beauty company with innovative hair solutions available online at Amazon and over 23,000 popular retail stores, including CVS, Target, ULTA, Walgreens, and Walmart. Check out GIMME's wide selection of brushes, hair bands, and a full line of innovative beauty products at https://gimmebeauty.com.

About GIMME Beauty

GIMME Beauty's vision is to design innovative hair solutions that disrupt the status quo of the health and beauty hair care category. According to Nielsen Market Data, its products rank among the industry's fastest-growing hair accessories. Since it launched in 2006, GIMME has become a national brand available at more than 23,000 stores across the United States. Follow GIMME on Instagram or Facebook to learn about its latest collections.

