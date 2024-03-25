Goose Creek Candle Company: Care Bears X Goose Creek Launches March 2024

Nothing but love and happiness for this new collaboration.

LIBERTY, KY / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / In their cuddliest adventure yet, Goose Creek has teamed up with the lovable, huggable Care Bears to embark on a new adventure of whimsical scents in the world of Care-A-Lot.

Care Bears. x Goose Creek

The Care Bears have been spreading love, friendship, and joy since 1982, and now, fans can bring a piece of that magic into their homes with this new collection of Goose Creek 3-wick candles. The Care Bears x Goose Creek collaboration features eight new unique scents, including Care Bears, Dream Clouds, Wish, and Care for Everyone.

This new collaboration will also include a beautiful, limited-edition, numbered collector's box, which features all eight fragrances plus a ninth fragrance - Care Bears Forever, exclusive to the box.

"We are thrilled to partner with Care Bears to bring these iconic and beloved characters to life through our 3-wick candles," said Chuck Meece, CEO of Goose Creek. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create scents that capture the essence of Care-A-Lot, and we are confident that fans will love this collaboration."

Goose Creek was founded by Chuck Meece in 1998 and has grown to become one of America's top candle and fragrance brands. The company's complete product lines are available online, and select fan-favorite fragrances are available at Walmart stores nationwide. Goose Creek candles promise a long-lasting, ultra-fragrant, lead-free, and clean burning experience, with a price range falling between $13.99 and $25.50, depending on the collection and seasonality.

Fans can follow Goose Creek and Care Bears on social media for updates and promotions. Visit goosecreekcandle.com to shop the entire Care Bears collection and other premium fragrance options. See 3-Wick Candles, Single-Wick Candles, Wax Melts, and more.

Learn more about the Care Bears x Goose Creek candle collaboration here.

