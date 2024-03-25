Anzeige
25.03.2024 | 18:24
Citycon Oyj: Changes in company's own shares

HELSINKI, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Announcement 25.3.2024 at 18:45 hrs

REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES

Date: 25/03/2024

Exchange transaction: Buy

Share class CTY1S

Amount, shares 10 674

Average price/share, EUR 3,7377

Total price, EUR 39 896,21

The shares are repurchased in order to execute the company's share-based incentive programmes, based on the decision of the Board of Directors on 19 March 2024 as disclosed on a stock exchange release on 19 March 2024.

The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 10 674 shares.

On behalf of Citycon Corporation

EVLI PLC
Joachim Dannberg

For further information, please contact:

Sakari Järvelä
Chief Financial Officer
Tel. +358 50 387 8180
sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Contact:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/changes-in-company-s-own-shares,c3951866

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/13399/3951866/96eb71d9a9c90777.xlsx

CTY1S fills 25 3 2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/changes-in-companys-own-shares-302098453.html

