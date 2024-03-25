Citycon Oyj: Changes in company's own shares

HELSINKI, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Announcement 25.3.2024 at 18:45 hrs

REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES

Date: 25/03/2024

Exchange transaction: Buy

Share class CTY1S

Amount, shares 10 674

Average price/share, EUR 3,7377

Total price, EUR 39 896,21

The shares are repurchased in order to execute the company's share-based incentive programmes, based on the decision of the Board of Directors on 19 March 2024 as disclosed on a stock exchange release on 19 March 2024.

The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 10 674 shares.

On behalf of Citycon Corporation

EVLI PLC

Joachim Dannberg

For further information, please contact:

Sakari Järvelä

Chief Financial Officer

Tel. +358 50 387 8180

sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

