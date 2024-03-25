Anzeige
Montag, 25.03.2024
NurExone Biologic: Kursexplosion nach Startschuss News?!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
25.03.24
09:59 Uhr
0,555 Euro
-0,005
-0,89 %
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
25-March-2024 / 16:57 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
25 March 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               25 March 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      250,000 
Highest price paid per share:         48.60p 
Lowest price paid per share:          46.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 47.3929p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 359,243,191 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (359,243,191) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      47.3929p                    250,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
12822               48.60       08:28:28          00069346825TRLO0      XLON 
11438               48.10       10:30:32          00069349666TRLO0      XLON 
943                48.10       10:30:32          00069349667TRLO0      XLON 
95                48.10       10:30:32          00069349668TRLO0      XLON 
2949               48.10       10:30:32          00069349669TRLO0      XLON 
752                48.10       10:30:33          00069349673TRLO0      XLON 
8197               48.10       10:30:35          00069349674TRLO0      XLON 
11427               48.00       10:31:01          00069349681TRLO0      XLON 
4500               47.60       10:32:10          00069349713TRLO0      XLON 
13388               47.60       12:01:34          00069351908TRLO0      XLON 
2745               47.60       12:01:40          00069351909TRLO0      XLON 
10097               47.60       12:02:17          00069351925TRLO0      XLON 
5688               47.60       12:38:14          00069352660TRLO0      XLON 
3216               47.60       12:38:14          00069352661TRLO0      XLON 
295                47.60       12:38:16          00069352662TRLO0      XLON 
2284               47.60       13:14:11          00069353561TRLO0      XLON 
11998               47.60       13:14:11          00069353562TRLO0      XLON 
441                47.60       13:14:12          00069353563TRLO0      XLON 
13008               47.60       13:14:18          00069353565TRLO0      XLON 
4675               47.10       13:24:16          00069353748TRLO0      XLON 
9375               47.10       13:24:16          00069353749TRLO0      XLON 
4246               47.10       13:24:16          00069353750TRLO0      XLON 
100000              47.00       14:01:02          00069354874TRLO0      XLON 
771                46.90       15:24:05          00069357845TRLO0      XLON 
6351               46.90       15:24:05          00069357846TRLO0      XLON 
163                47.00       15:59:36          00069359060TRLO0      XLON 
3650               47.00       16:00:31          00069359090TRLO0      XLON 
4486               46.50       16:15:59          00069359813TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 311826 
EQS News ID:  1866729 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1866729&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2024 12:57 ET (16:57 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
